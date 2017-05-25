IN THE INDEPENDENT: Torture and confessions at Nalufenya

IN THE INDEPENDENT THIS WEEK: Nalufenya – Where innocents are tortured to confess

COVER STORY

Nalufenya: Stories from victims of police brutality put Kayihura, Muhoozi and Museveni on the spot

THE LAST WORD

A giant retires: What Uganda’s current and future politicians can learn from the life and character of Mzee Byanyima

ANALYSIS

Tortured mayor and others: Police brutality cases that shocked the nation

ANALYSIS

Museveni, Tumukunde fight over Kayihura worsens: Why President called Kadaga over minister’s attacks on IGP

FINANCE

Tax collection: Will URA achieve the Shs420bn revenue target from small businesses by 2018/19

BUSINESS

EAC’s Open Skies question: Experts say Open Skies initiative will increase passenger traffic and enhance connectivity in the regio

ARTS

Art with message: Why are artists finally ditching tourist art?

READ LAST WEEK’S ISSUE HERE (click)

The post IN THE INDEPENDENT: Torture and confessions at Nalufenya appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

