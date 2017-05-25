Pages Navigation Menu

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Torture and confessions at Nalufenya

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

This week’s cover stories in The Independent. Get your copy from the nearest stand.

IN THE INDEPENDENT THIS WEEK: Nalufenya – Where innocents are tortured to confess

COVER STORY
Nalufenya: Stories from victims of police brutality put Kayihura, Muhoozi and Museveni on the spot

THE LAST WORD
A giant retires: What Uganda’s current and future politicians can learn from the life and character of Mzee Byanyima

ANALYSIS
Tortured mayor and others: Police brutality cases that shocked the nation

ANALYSIS
Museveni, Tumukunde fight over Kayihura worsens: Why President called Kadaga over minister’s attacks on IGP

FINANCE
Tax collection: Will URA achieve the Shs420bn revenue target from small businesses by 2018/19

BUSINESS
EAC’s Open Skies question: Experts say Open Skies initiative will increase passenger traffic and enhance connectivity in the regio

ARTS
Art with message: Why are artists finally ditching tourist art?

