IN THE INDEPENDENT: Torture and confessions at Nalufenya
COVER STORY
Nalufenya: Stories from victims of police brutality put Kayihura, Muhoozi and Museveni on the spot
THE LAST WORD
A giant retires: What Uganda’s current and future politicians can learn from the life and character of Mzee Byanyima
ANALYSIS
Tortured mayor and others: Police brutality cases that shocked the nation
ANALYSIS
Museveni, Tumukunde fight over Kayihura worsens: Why President called Kadaga over minister’s attacks on IGP
FINANCE
Tax collection: Will URA achieve the Shs420bn revenue target from small businesses by 2018/19
BUSINESS
EAC’s Open Skies question: Experts say Open Skies initiative will increase passenger traffic and enhance connectivity in the regio
ARTS
Art with message: Why are artists finally ditching tourist art?
READ LAST WEEK’S ISSUE HERE (click)
