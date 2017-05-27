Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Tune with Ed, Jon & Nonso as They Cover Complete Fashion Online’s Latest Issue

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ed, Jon & Nonso are the cover stars for Complete Fashion Online‘s Latest Issue Young, gritty and capable; these resolute musketeers of their era are more than a breath of fresh air, giving us an escape from the norm through their individual capabilities in music and showbiz as a whole. Catching a glimpse into their […]

The post In Tune with Ed, Jon & Nonso as They Cover Complete Fashion Online’s Latest Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.