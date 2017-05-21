Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Uyo Residents raise concerns over blackout, bogus bills – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

In Uyo Residents raise concerns over blackout, bogus bills
Pulse Nigeria
Kufre Akpan, who runs a barbing saloon in Ebet Aya, an outskirt of Uyo said the situation had made him to spend nearly one thousand naira daily on powering his generator. Published: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · play …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.