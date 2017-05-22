Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Include Gbaramatu traditional council in your forensic analysis – Gbenekama tells NGC

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting Secretary to Gbaramatu Traditional Council, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, today called on the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC pipeline to include the Council in its “forensic analysis” over its ruptured gas pipeline in Benikrukru community, near Camp 5 in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State. Gbenekama made the call in an exclusive chat […]

Include Gbaramatu traditional council in your forensic analysis – Gbenekama tells NGC

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.