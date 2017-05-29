Increase Minimum Wage, NLC Tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress has urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of Democracy Day celebration to announce the composition of a tripartite negotiation committee on the national minimum wage.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, ahead of Democracy Day celebration on Monday.

Wabba, who recalled that the minimum wage was increased to N18,000 six years ago, added that the patience of workers had been stretched due to the current inflation in the country.

“We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to use the occasion of Democracy Day to announce the composition of a tripartite negotiation committee as this is imperative for the government to review the national minimum wage,” he said.

Wabba also condemned the recent coup rumour, saying labour was opposed to any move to truncate the current democratic dispensation.

“The NLC wishes to state in the strongest possible tone that it is categorically opposed to any further military adventurism in the body politics of our nation.

“The damage military rule caused our nation is not only in the realm of our political culture, it deepened and virtually institutionalised corruption in all the segments of our national life,” he said.

The NLC president urged the leadership of the military to identify individuals involved the suspected coup plot and prosecute them.

