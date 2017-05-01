”Increase Our Wage, Ngige Increase Our Wage” – Angry Nigerian Workers Shouts At Labor Minister, Stops Him From Addressing Them (Photos/Video)
Minister of Labor, Chris Ngige was prevented by angry workers from addressing them during the Workers’ Day rally in Abuja.
The workers were chanting “increase our wage, ngige increase our wage”
