Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Increased liquidity keeps exchange rate stable

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Naira and dollar exchange rate at the end of last week maintained stability across segments of foreign exchange market following increased supply by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN offered $100 million forex wholesale auction in the interbank market but currency dealers could only buy $85.69 million. Naira was quoted at the rate…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Increased liquidity keeps exchange rate stable appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.