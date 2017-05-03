Increasing the ease of doing business in Nigeria

This is a timely intervention that can still be improved upon to ease and boost import/export business in Nigeria. The new measures are a direct response to demands from many quarters for government to ease the nation’s business environment. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who announced the new measures during a recent investment sensitisation work- shop in Lagos, said they became necessary to correct Nigeria’s low ranking on the Ease of Doing Business Index.

Nigeria is seen across the world as a very difficult country to do business. According to the presidential aide, pragmatic steps are now being taken, starting with key stakeholders in the maritime subsector of the economy, to reform areas that are hindering businesses in Nigeria. These areas include the Customs and Immigration formalities, especially the training of officials manning the nation’s borders.

We commend government’s efforts in this respect. We can only hope that the measures will be faithfully and efficiently implemented. These measures must, however, be complemented with the provision of requisite infrastructure and effective administration of laws and regulations. Evidence abounds that it currently takes a very long period to process even the simplest business documentation in the country. For instance, a few years ago, “Doing Business”, a World Bank flagship report ranked Nigeria 169th out of 189 economies it surveyed in its ease of business ranking. African economies like Rwanda, Benin Republic, Zambia, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, among others, fared better than Nigeria in all the key indices. The survey was based on seven parameters: access to credit, dealing with construction permits, trading across borders, electricity sup- ply, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. In all of these, Nigeria ranked at the bottom end of international comparisons.