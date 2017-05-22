Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ignore the independents at your own peril – The Standard

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Standard

Ignore the independents at your own peril
The Standard
Last Saturday, history was made once again at the famous Kasarani Sports Complex Gymnasium. The Kenya Alliance of Independent Candidates (KAIC) was spectacularly born and with it the tectonic plates of the Kenyan political landscape shifted. The birth …
Independents defy party wave in duel for seatsDaily Nation
One killed in Kenya after rally attended by President KenyattaTV360
NDUBI: Will the real Independents please stand up!Citizen TV (press release) (blog)
TUKO.CO.KE
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.