Messi appeals four-match ban – Daily Post Nigeria

Messi appeals four-match ban
Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, is set to appeal his four-match ban handed to him by FIFA, for allegedly insulting a match official during their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Chile in March. In addition to the suspension, Messi was fined 10,000 …
