Indian plane carrying 188 people turns back after suspected tail strike

Indian officials say a Jet Airways plane with 188 people on board Friday returned back to airport in Indian city of Mumbai, following a suspected tail strike. All the passengers, including eight crew members in the plane destined to Bangkok, were immediately deplaned. India’s semi-official news agency Press Trust of India said Friday’s incident of […]

