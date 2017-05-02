Indian police can’t unlock Nigerian Indian hemp smuggler’s phone

The mobile phone of a Nigerian ‘ganja’ or Indian hemp smuggler, has proven a hard nut for Indian police.

Indian police in the city of Visakhapatnam, desirous of knowing the Nigerian contacts announced last night their frustration in being unable to unlock his

The Nigerian, identified as Charles Chuks was arrested Saturday night by the City Task Force with 25kg of dry ganja.

Chuks, 40, who came to India about 18 months ago on a business visa, was living in Hyderabad.

He was the second Nigerian to be arrested for ganja smuggling in the city, The Hindu newspaper said.

Here is the account of The Hindu on the arrest:

Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) I. Chittibabu said that based on credible information about the illegal transportation of ganja they conducted a raid near the Government Eye Hospital and nabbed Chuks, when he was trying to smuggle 24 kg of dry ganja worth Rs. 96,000.

Investigation revealed that Chuks had visited Visakhapatnam and some other parts in Vizag Agency five times in the past few months and he had smuggled ganja to Hyderabad, Nagpur, Delhi and Chennai.

Chuks visited some remote areas in the Agency and established contacts with local ganja smugglers to procure the contraband from them, said Mr. Chittibabu. The seized hemp also was procured from the Agency area.

“We are yet to ascertain the profession of the foreigner in India and we failed to unlock the mobile phone of the foreigner. Though we have seized the passport of the Nigerian, we are yet to ascertain whether it is genuine or fake,” Mr. Chittibabu added.

The Nigerian has been handed over to Inspector of Dwaraka police station for further investigation.

Last year, another Nigerian, identified as Ikechukwu Augustine, 23, was arrested by the CTF team and about 50 kg of dry ganja was recovered from him.

Augustine also had come to India on a tourist visa and established contacts with the local ganja traders with the help of few persons in Visakhapatnam.

The post Indian police can’t unlock Nigerian Indian hemp smuggler’s phone appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

