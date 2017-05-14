Indian Startup Uses Blockchain and Watson to Speed up Banking Compliance

Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning are three buzzwords (four if you consider Bitcoin as well) dominating the internet. An Indian startup, Signzy Technologies has combined all the three to create a digital trust platform that speeds up compliance in the country’s banking sector. Signzy has leveraged on the vast capabilities of IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric … Continue reading Indian Startup Uses Blockchain and Watson to Speed up Banking Compliance

The post Indian Startup Uses Blockchain and Watson to Speed up Banking Compliance appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

