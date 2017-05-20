Pages Navigation Menu

Indian Woman chops off her Rapist’s Genitals

Posted on May 20, 2017

A 23-year-old Indian woman chopped off the genitals of a godman, who had allegedly been repeatedly raping her over the past several years with the connivance of her mother. The woman used a knife to chop off his genitals when he reportedly tried to rape her on Friday night. The godman, identified as Gangesananda was […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

