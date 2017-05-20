Indian woman cuts off genitals of rapist Hindu holy man – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Indian woman cuts off genitals of rapist Hindu holy man
Aljazeera.com
The woman, 23, says the 54-year-old Hindu religious teacher raped her for years and cut off his genitals in defence. 20 May 2017 15:37 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social.
23-year-old law student cuts off rapist's manhood
Rape in India: Kerala woman castrates 'rapist holy man'
Accused of raping woman for 8 years, spiritual healer's penis left 'hanging precariously' after alleged attack
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!