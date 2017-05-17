Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank Implements Blockchain Solution

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The Indian banking sector is excited about blockchain technology. Kotak Mahindra Bank has joined the growing list of banking institutions in the country which have started working on the implementation of blockchain technology. Kotak Mahindra Bank, a leading private sector bank in a country dominated by public banking institutions has today announced that it has … Continue reading India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank Implements Blockchain Solution

The post India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank Implements Blockchain Solution appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.