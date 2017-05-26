Pages Navigation Menu

Indigent boy sings Davido’s ‘If,’ gets scholarship from superstar

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian musician David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, has announced his decision to pay for a child’s education. A video of the lucky boy had become social media sensation on Wednesday where he was seen singing Davido’s song, ‘If’, at a time he should be in school. It turned out that the child had been out of …

The post Indigent boy sings Davido’s ‘If,’ gets scholarship from superstar appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

