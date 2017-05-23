Indonesia canes two gay men 83 times after vigilante group raid – The Independent
Indonesia canes two gay men 83 times after vigilante group raid
Human rights campaigners have denounced the public caning of two men who were convicted of having sex. The punishment of the two men, aged 20 and 23, for having consensual sex in private was watched by more than a thousand people in a courtyard …
