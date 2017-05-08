Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indonesia to disband hard-line Islamic group Hizbut – ABC News

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


ABC News

Indonesia to disband hard-line Islamic group Hizbut
ABC News
FILE – In this Saturday, May 30, 2015 file photo, members of Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia wave flags during a rally calling for the creation of Islamic caliphate and the implementation of Sharia law in Jakarta. Indonesia's top Security Minister Wiranto, who
Indonesia disbands decades-old Islamic hardline group Hizbut TahrirChannel NewsAsia
Jokowi administration moves to ban Islamic groupJakarta Post
Indonesian government to dissolve 'radical' Islamic groupRappler
The Nation Newspaper
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.