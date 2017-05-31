Indonesia wants to buy more crude oil from Nigeria, says Envoy – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Indonesia wants to buy more crude oil from Nigeria, says Envoy
Daily Trust
Indonesia, a South East Asia emerging economy, has indicated interest to purchase more crude oil from Nigeria. The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Purwanto, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the Group …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!