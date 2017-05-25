Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indonesian president urges calm after suspected suicide attacks in Jakarta – The Guardian

Posted on May 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Indonesian president urges calm after suspected suicide attacks in Jakarta
The Guardian
The mother of Indonesian policeman Gilang Adinata, who was killed in a suicide bomb blast weeps during a funeral ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photograph: Adi Weda/EPA. Indonesia. Indonesian president urges calm after suspected suicide attacks in …
President orders thorough probe of Indonesia suicide attacksABC News
Indonesia probes suicide attack that killed 3 policemenChannel NewsAsia
Australians urged to exercise vigilance after three killed in Jakarta blastsSBS
The Australian –South China Morning Post –Inquirer.net –New York Daily News
all 180 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.