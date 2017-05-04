Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Industrial Hub: Oyo govt. assures landowners of compensation

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Landowners at Akilapa and Kuponiyi villages along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Oluyole Local government area of Oyo State have been assured that state government would pay due compensation for all lands acquired for industrial purpose. Governor Abiola Ajimobi gave the assurance through the state Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Ajiboye Omodeewu at a meeting held with the representatives of landowners from the villages where parcel of land were acquired by the government for its industrial revolution.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.