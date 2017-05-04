Industrial Hub: Oyo govt. assures landowners of compensation
Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Landowners at Akilapa and Kuponiyi villages along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Oluyole Local government area of Oyo State have been assured that state government would pay due compensation for all lands acquired for industrial purpose. Governor Abiola Ajimobi gave the assurance through the state Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Ajiboye Omodeewu at a meeting held with the representatives of landowners from the villages where parcel of land were acquired by the government for its industrial revolution.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!