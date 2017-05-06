Industrial Strike action looms in Ogun State
The members of staff of the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation have threatened to enbark on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, May 9, over the non-payment of their four months salaries by the management of the station. The members, who addressed journalists on Friday under the aegis of the OGBC chapters of the Nigeria Union of …
The post Industrial Strike action looms in Ogun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!