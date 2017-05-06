Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Industrial Strike action looms in Ogun State

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The members of staff of the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation have threatened to enbark on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, May 9, over the non-payment of their four months salaries by the management of the station. The members, who addressed journalists on Friday under the aegis of the OGBC chapters of the Nigeria Union of …

The post Industrial Strike action looms in Ogun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.