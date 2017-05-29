INEC Director General of The Electoral Institute is dead

The Director General of The Electoral Institute of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Professor Abubakah Momoh has died in Abuja. He is expected to be buried today in Auchi, Edo State, according to Islamic injunction.According to reports, the astute professor of Political Science passed on this morning after a brief illness and as at …

