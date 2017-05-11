INEC inaugurates planning committee for 2019 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday inaugurated an Election Project Plan Committee (EPPC), charged with the responsibility of planning for the 2019 general elections. This is contained in a statement issued by Prince Adedeji Soyebi, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, after its weekly meeting in Abuja on Thursday. […]

