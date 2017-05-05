INEC Registers 57,737 in Three Days of CVR

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said that it has registered a total of 57,737 new voters within the first three days of the commencement of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a statement issued on Thursday after its meeting to review the on-going nationwide CVR exercise, which commenced on April 27, the commission said that 4,913 others collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to INEC, 1,820 individuals applied for transfer of Polling Units (PUs) and 1,117 persons applied for replacement of their lost or damaged PVCs during the period.

The commission described the exercise, which is ongoing in all the commission’s offices in the 774 local government areas throughout the federation, as peaceful with large turnout of voters.

The INEC’s statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Prince Adedeji Soyebim, said it has observed a few challenges, including the distance of the registration centres from some prospective registrants, especially in the rural areas and the slowness of a number of the Direct Data Capture machines (DDC).

“The commission plans to address these and other challenges as the exercise progresses. INEC wishes to remind the public that this is a continuous exercise meant for Nigerians who are 18 years and above and who were not previously registered,” he said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

