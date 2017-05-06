INEC registers 57,737 voters in first three days of nationwide CVR
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that no fewer than 57,737 people were registered in first three days of the on-going nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which commenced on Thursday April 27. The commission disclosed this in an update statement on the exercise issued on the exercise on Thursday in Abuja by Prince Adedeji…
