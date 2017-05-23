Pages Navigation Menu

INEC says decentralisation of voting unconstitutional

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said the call by Nigerians for decentralisation of voting was unconstitutional. Mrs Ndidi Okafor, Deputy Director, Public Relations, INEC, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was not possible to register in one place and vote in another. Okafor said that…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

