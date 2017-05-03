INEC staff convicted for receiving share of N23 billion Diezani bribe
The convicted staff pleaded guilty to receiving N28 million.
The post INEC staff convicted for receiving share of N23 billion Diezani bribe appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
