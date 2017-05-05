INEC to register 5 more political parties – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
INEC to register 5 more political parties
Daily Post Nigeria
The Department of Political Party Registration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to forward names of five associations to management for registration. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, yesterday …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!