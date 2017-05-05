INEC to register 5 more political parties
The Department of Political Party Registration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to forward names of five associations to management for registration. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, yesterday confirmed that the process will soon be completed. There are currently 40 registered political parties in Nigeria and 91 associations have […]
