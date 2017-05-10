Infantino plans talks with Muntari, vows to fight racist “idiots’’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, a recent victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist “idiots”. Muntari was booked for complaining about racist abuse during a match at Cagliari and was subsequently suspended, although that sanction was later lifted. The News Agency…

The post Infantino plans talks with Muntari, vows to fight racist “idiots’’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

