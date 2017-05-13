Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Infighting within the ANC will cost the party: Mkhize – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Infighting within the ANC will cost the party: Mkhize
South African Broadcasting Corporation
African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Zweli MKhize says infighting within the organisation will only confuse the masses and could cost the party dearly. Mkhize was addressing ANC members in Nquthu ahead of a by-election later this month.
ANC bullish about re-claiming NquthuNews24

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.