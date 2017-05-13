Infighting within the ANC will cost the party: Mkhize – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Infighting within the ANC will cost the party: Mkhize
African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Zweli MKhize says infighting within the organisation will only confuse the masses and could cost the party dearly. Mkhize was addressing ANC members in Nquthu ahead of a by-election later this month.
ANC bullish about re-claiming Nquthu
