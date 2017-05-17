Pages Navigation Menu

Inflation falls to 17.24 percent in April

Posted on May 17, 2017

ANNUAL inflation in Nigeria eased for the third straight month in April, inching down to 17.24 percent from 17.26 percent in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. A separate food price index, however, showed inflation there rose to 19.30 percent from 18.44 percent in March. “This is the third consecutive month […]

