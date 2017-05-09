INFRASTRUCTURAL, HUMAN CAPITAL DEVT:Delta monarch, villagers declare verdict on Okowa

By Akpokona Omafuaire

OLOMU—THE Owhorode (traditional ruler), His Majesty, Ovie R. L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I and people of Olomu kingdom, Delta State, have commended the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the infrastructural and human capital development strides of his administration in the Kingdom.

His Majesty Ogbon, who recently bestowed on the governor the prestigious Olorogun title of Ochuko r’Olomu kingdom, told reporters at his palace that Okowa was a God-send to the state.

His words: “God sent Okowa at this time to solve problems and save Delta from her woes. We commend him for the award of Ovwor-Effurun Otor bridge and road and Oviri-Egodo road, aside employment of various Olomu indigenes in his government.

“Okowa is my royal son and as a royal father, I am showing my gratitude for all he has done for me and my people in terms of empowerment and promoting infrastructural development throughout the state. There have been various governments in the past, but Okowa took special interest in Olomu by completing the Okpare-Kiagbodo road, we are indeed very grateful to you.”

He further thanked Okowa for the recent appointment of Prof. Emmanuel Apoyi Ogujor as the Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghar, urging him to listen to God as well as constructive criticisms towards the good of the state.

The revered monarch called on traditional rulers, politicians, youths, religious leaders to support the SMART agenda of Okowa administration for him to finish strong and Delta to remain the best in Nigeria.

Okowa has distinguished himself—Ewenede

Speaking, Secretary, Olomu Traditional Council, OTC, Olorogun John Ewenede, said, “Okowa is a distinguished grassroots leader who does not discriminate. He has affected all areas of Delta since his emergence.”

The post INFRASTRUCTURAL, HUMAN CAPITAL DEVT:Delta monarch, villagers declare verdict on Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

