Iniesta: Madrid Were Better This Season

Andres Iniesta has congratulated Real Madrid on their triumph of winning the La Liga title, taking the trophy from Barcelona .

Barcelona came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against Eibar, but Madrid’s 2-0 win over Malaga secured the title for Los Blancos.

“Well, we won. We did our homework, but Real Madrid were better than us. Congratulations to them,” said Iniesta, who rejected the notion Barca had initially been so wasteful in front of goal because they were distracted by Zinedine Zidane’s side having taken an early lead.

He added: “No we didn’t miss because of that. We won. All the rest is irrelevant. It’s a shame it wasn’t enough.

“We knew [the Madrid score] at half-time, but we didn’t know apart from that. We did the job, but we couldn’t depend just on ourselves, it was out of our hands.”

