Iniesta Unsure About Long-Term Barcelona Future

Andres Iniesta says he has no idea what the long-term future holds for him at Barcelona, but will see out his contract at the club.

The 33-year-old has a contract that expires in 2018 and is yet to be offered a contract extension.

Iniesta is no longer a first-team regular, starting only 13 games in the 2016-17 La Liga season.

“My bare minimum intention is to fulfil the contract that I have and that is what I want to do,” Iniesta told Rac-1.

“There are always options. It is a question of valuing everything, I am not saying that I will renew or not.

“Given how the season has gone, how everything has changed and how I have learned to value certain things, I said weeks ago that when the time comes for me to leave it will not become a confrontation between me and the club.”

