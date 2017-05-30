Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iniesta yet to make decision on Barcelona future – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Iniesta yet to make decision on Barcelona future
Daily Post Nigeria
Andres Iniesta's future at Barcelona is far from certain, after the veteran midfielder refused to commit to the La Liga club. Iniesta said before Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Alaves, that he was not sure he would stay beyond the end of his
Iniesta to 'evaluate a lot of things' on Barcelona futureDaily Mail

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.