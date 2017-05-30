Iniesta yet to make decision on Barcelona future – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Iniesta yet to make decision on Barcelona future
Andres Iniesta's future at Barcelona is far from certain, after the veteran midfielder refused to commit to the La Liga club. Iniesta said before Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Alaves, that he was not sure he would stay beyond the end of his …
Iniesta to 'evaluate a lot of things' on Barcelona future
