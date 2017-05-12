Injured ABS FC midfielder, Adeoti eyes return to action

Injured ABS FC midfielder, Muiz Adeoti, has been speaking of his injury, treatment and recuperation affirming that all has been good as he looks forward to rejoining the rest of the squad for the home stretch of the season.

Adeoti told the club’s media team that his recovery plans are going according to schedule having undergone a successful surgery.

He expressed appreciation to the club and fans for the support given to him during the period.

Adeoti said he is happy that there has been no setback since the surgery on March 28 and expressed the hope that he would soon walk without the aid of crutches.

It would be recalled that the midfielder underwent a surgery on a fractured toe in a private hospital in Lagos on Tuesday, March 28.

Quoting the player, the club media said: “I have seen the doctors after the surgery and even had an X-ray which the Doctor told me that the finding was fine.

“All I am waiting for is for the surgical wound to heal.

“I am recuperating well, no pains just that I am still on crutches.

“I hope to drop the crutches soon, because everything is going on fine now.”

On his possible return to action, Adeoti said, “I want to thank the club for the confidence they reposed in me.

“I hope to pay them back when I return to the field again.

“I have missed playing football and I cannot wait to start playing again” Adeoti said.

The coach of the team, Henry Makinwa, had confirmed after the surgery that Adeoti will be out for at least 12 weeks.

Makinwa while reacting to Adeoti’s recovery said the lad should be fine and running in few weeks.

He described the youngster nicknamed ‘Bodekaka’ as an exciting midfielder which the club has missed in the cause of the season.

ABS FC are sitting 12th on the current log of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after 19 round of games.

NPFL

