Injured Ibrahimovic ‘fixed, done, stronger’ after surgery

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been “fixed” and feels “stronger” after undergoing knee surgery in the United States, he said on Tuesday. “Fixed, done and stronger,” Ibrahimovic posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a photograph showing white medical wristbands around his two wrists. “Once again thank you for the support. We will […]

