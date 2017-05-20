Injury scare for Nigeria’s Leon Balogun as team escapes relegation – Premium Times
Premium Times
Injury scare for Nigeria's Leon Balogun as team escapes relegation
Premium Times
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, could only play for 18 minutes in the final day of action in the German Bundesliga on Saturday. The Nigerian defender had to give way for Alexander Hack as it was feared that he may have cupped another injury.
