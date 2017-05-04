Pages Navigation Menu

Innovation in alternative fuel garners award for Lafarge Africa

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

LAFARGE Africa Plc emerged the most innovative in manufacturing at the Businesday Top 25 Most Innovative Companies and Institutions Award 2017 that took place over the weekend. The award was in recognition of the building solution giant’s development of alternative fuel supply and utilisation system to substitute the use of fossil fuel in 2016. Receiving […]

