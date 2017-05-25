Innovative tool teaches braille to students without instructors
Developed by researchers at the Harvard Innovation Lab, the Read Read uses a combination of tactile and audio feedback to teach the alphabet for people who don’t have access to teachers.
The post Innovative tool teaches braille to students without instructors appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!