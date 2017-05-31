Innovators, entrepreneurs, priority at Nigeria Innovation Summit – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Innovators, entrepreneurs, priority at Nigeria Innovation Summit
Vanguard
Innovators and enterpreneurs seeking to drive economic growth and sustainable development through emerging technologies, research & development, are going to be honoured at this year's Nigeria Innovation Summit billed to hold in Lagos.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!