Inquest to be reopened into death of #AhmedTimol – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Inquest to be reopened into death of #AhmedTimol
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Judge President of the South Gauteng High Court has appointed Judge Billy Mothle to oversee the re-opening of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol 45 years ago. There are three dates for the hearing. The …
Dates set for Ahmed Timol inquest, 45 years after his death in police custody
Inquest into anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol's death reopens in June
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!