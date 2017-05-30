Inquest to be reopened into death of #AhmedTimol – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Inquest to be reopened into death of #AhmedTimol
Cape Town – The Judge President of the South Gauteng High Court has appointed Judge Billy Mothle to oversee the re-opening of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol 45 years ago. There are three dates for the hearing. The
Dates set for Ahmed Timol inquest, 45 years after his death in police custodyNews24
Inquest into anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol's death reopens in JuneMail & Guardian

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

