INSEAD GEMBA MBA Scholarship For International Students, 2017- Apply Now!

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) invites applications from International students who wants to obtain an MBA degree at the Institution. Description: INSEAD offers both merit and need-based scholarships to offset tuition fees for GEMBA candidates whose profiles will help further the programme’s objectives as a vehicle for promoting international leadership and business practice. …

