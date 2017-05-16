Insecurity: Lagos to install 13,000 CCTV cameras

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—THE Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that it has commenced installation of 13, 000 Closed Circuit Television, CCTV, cameras, aimed at boosting security in the state.

The government explained that the installation would be in phases, saying, we have commenced installation of 300 in the first phase.

Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Olufemi Odubiyi, disclosed the number of CCTV cameras installed at the 2017 Ministerial Press briefing to mark the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode’s second year in office.

He lamented that the government was forced to review the strategy for the installation of the CCTV cameras across the state, following scarcity and fluctuation of forex in the country.

The government last year unveiled plans to install the CCTV cameras across the state.

