INSIDE HOLLYWOOD : Sotayo Sobola’s romantic letter to hubby

With the rate at which celebrity marriages are crashing, one wouldn’t blame young actresses who have chosen to concert weddings devoid of publicity.

Such is the case of beautiful Yoruba actress, Sotayo Sobola, presumed to be one of the hottest eligible spinsters in the industry. Now, she is answering Mrs. P on all her social media platforms.

Could she have wedded secretly?

Inside Nollywood had recently spotted Sobola flaunting an engagement ring, and when asked, she gushed about the man behind her happy face. “I’m very happy with my relationship and my fiancé loves what I do and supports me a whole lot. I would not want to talk about him now. I have decided not to talk about him in the media because he is not in the entertainment industry,” she said.

However, a few days ago, while penning a romantic letter to her partner, the actress gave another hint that she is happily married. “Your loving hug is like a shelter from all storms of life. Thank you for being there for me always. To the man who holds my heart, I hope you know how grateful I am for all you do and all you are. Today reminds me how my love for you grows with each year. I love being your wife and I look forward to our future. You mean so much to me. I’m giving you an extra hug today,” she wrote excitedly.

Actress Moji Olaiya’s last moments

For veteran actress, Moji Olaiya who passed away in far away Canada this Thursday, the journey to the great beyond began a few months ago after she gave birth to her second baby.

Like some pregnant women, Olaiya had developed high blood pressure which persisted even after she was delivered of the baby prematurely. Her Expected Date of Delivery (EDD) was May 2017 but then complications set in which warranted that she be induced not only to save the life of her baby but her life. But then, since her delivery on March 17, her health had nosedived.

A few days prior to her sudden death on Thursday, Olaiya had complained of pains all over her body and that generally, she was “feeling uncomfortable”. Sensing danger, the actress placed several calls to her maid in Lagos complaining of unease. Not quite long after her last call, she fell into crisis.

“Her blood pressure shot up and she got unconscious. An ambulance was called to transport her to the hospital. Her case worsened and she gave up the ghost before she could make it to the hospital,” the maid told net.ng

Moji Olaiya’s death came almost two years after the death of her younger brother, Abidemi Olaiya on May 4, 2015.

Born to a junior brother of veteran highlife musician, Victor Olaiya on February 1975, Moji began her acting career in Super Story, a drama series produced by Wale Adenuga Productions. She featured in several movies including No Pains No Gains, Aje Nile Olokun, Ojiji Aye, Apaadi, Sade Blade (2005), Nkan Adun (2008), Omo Iya Meta Leyi (2009), and Agunbaniro among others.

In 2016, Olaiya went into film production and released Iya Okomi which starred top actors like Funsho Adeolu and Foluke Daramola.

Married to Bayo Okesola, Olaiya divorced her husband, alleging domestic violence.The union produced a child, Adunola, currently an undergraduate of Babcock University. “One of the reasons I broke up with my husband was because of domestic violence. My husband was abusing me so I had to quit to protect myself and my daughter,” she said in an interview.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to bring the actress’ corpse back to Nigeria

