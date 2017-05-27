Inside the lab where one company is reinventing the shoelace

The Boa lacing system is simply a smarter, better, and more convenient way to lace up your shoes, and we toured the Fit Lab where the next generation of fast-lacing shoes is coming together.

The post Inside the lab where one company is reinventing the shoelace appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

