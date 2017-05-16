Inspiring! This 8-year Old Boy aims to use Boxing as a way out of Poverty | WATCH

This documentary tells the story of children in the slums with dreams of becoming great in life and how poverty stands as an hindrance to their ambitions. Using 8-year old Sultan Adekoya as a case study, the documentary calls us to action against poverty as children are the worst hit. Sultan is an aspiring boxer […]

The post Inspiring! This 8-year Old Boy aims to use Boxing as a way out of Poverty | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

